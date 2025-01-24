Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Disc Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,754.20. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $126,480.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

