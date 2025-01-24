Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts ADCT FY2025 Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADCT. Stephens assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

ADCT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,145,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,962,964.48. This represents a 0.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.