Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Amgen FY2025 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the medical research company will earn $21.44 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.57 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.43. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

