Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Cognex FY2025 Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Cognex stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,118.24. This trade represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 123.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Cognex by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

