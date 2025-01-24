Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Five9 FY2025 Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Five9 by 289.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Five9 by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 65.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 110.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

