Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Gilead Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

