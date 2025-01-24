Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Belite Bio FY2025 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Belite Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of -1.56.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $6,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.