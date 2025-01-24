Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Datadog FY2025 Earnings

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

DDOG opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 264.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,906,602.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

