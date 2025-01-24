Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts PLTR FY2025 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,880,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.