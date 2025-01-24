Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $333.17 million, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 127.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

