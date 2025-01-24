Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Affimed FY2025 Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Affimed Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Affimed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

