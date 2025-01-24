Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on AKRO FY2025 Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.70) for the year. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15).

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $146,872.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,359.74. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $3,438,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,881.41. This trade represents a 15.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.