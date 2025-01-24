Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on bluebird bio FY2025 Earnings

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($23.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($27.17) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.68. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 355,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

