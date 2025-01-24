Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene FY2025 Earnings

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.27 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

