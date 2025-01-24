Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on DoorDash FY2025 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of -406.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,333 shares of company stock worth $177,556,541. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.