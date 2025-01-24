Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on JFrog FY2025 Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of JFrog in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,315,371.52. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,156. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,146 shares of company stock worth $8,544,054. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

