CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $95.22 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

