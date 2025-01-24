Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

SCHW stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

