Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

