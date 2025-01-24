CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,147,270 shares trading hands.
CMG Holdings Group Price Performance
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMG Holdings Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.