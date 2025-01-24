Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as high as C$12.72. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.65, with a volume of 14,327 shares trading hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

