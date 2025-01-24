Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

