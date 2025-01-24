Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73,149.20 billion. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,122 shares of company stock worth $9,002,291. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.