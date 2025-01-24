Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.67 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 91.15 ($1.13). Currys shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 2,217,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

