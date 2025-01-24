Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

