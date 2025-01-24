Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after buying an additional 229,946 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

