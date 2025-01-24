Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $68.34 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

