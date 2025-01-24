Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 20,367 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 140,116 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 239,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 415.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,032,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

