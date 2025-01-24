Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,653 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

