Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.