Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,102 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

