Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at $26,781,300. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $218.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $123.33 and a 52-week high of $218.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.