Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Target by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.