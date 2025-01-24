Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

