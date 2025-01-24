Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $53,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

