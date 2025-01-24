Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $266.21 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average is $278.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 22 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

