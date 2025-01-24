Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

HMY stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

