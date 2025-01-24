Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $515.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $518.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,451,400 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

