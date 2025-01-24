Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AES by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

