Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after acquiring an additional 929,010 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,322 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 449.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $9,657,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

