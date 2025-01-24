Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $119,000 in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

