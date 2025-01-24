Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $172,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.8% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 273,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BXMT opened at $17.59 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.25%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

