Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $189,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RITM. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

