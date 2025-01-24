Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $193,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after buying an additional 5,869,528 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.30 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

