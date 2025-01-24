Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $234,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.