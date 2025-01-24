Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after buying an additional 278,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 190,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

