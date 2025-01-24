Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Garmin by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN opened at $215.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $222.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

