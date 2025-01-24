Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after buying an additional 1,420,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,768,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 194,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,799,000 after buying an additional 832,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

