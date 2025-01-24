Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nomura by 9.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 14.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

