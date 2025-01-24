Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 119 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $136.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

